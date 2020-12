We're learning more about earthquake triggers all the time, but there's also plenty still to find out about how these seismic shifts work. Now, geologists think they've identified a key mechanism behind some of the biggest earthquakes on the planet.A new study suggests that a gradual, slow-slip movement deep below the subduction zone could be key to understanding how megathrust earthquakes are triggered, and might potentially improve forecasting models to better predict them in the future. says geoscientist Kevin Furlong , from Pennsylvania State University.Using data from high-resolution GPS stations, Furlong and his colleagues analysed movements along the Cascadia subduction zone (stretching from Vancouver Island in Canada to northern California) over several years., so we don't have direct measurements of how the deeper part of the subducting plate is moving," says Furlong The findings of the new study, described as "pretty unexpected" by the researchers, will help inform future earthquake models. It's possible, for example, that some of the stress from plate motion at subduction zones is released by SSEs deep underground.What's more, knowing the direction of the forces that future earthquakes are going to release is crucial in planning for them. These natural disasters can be very unpredictable , so any information that can be gathered ahead of time is invaluable. says geoscientist Kirsty McKenzie , from Pennsylvania State University. "Every time we add new data about the physics of the problem, it becomes an important component."The research has been published in Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems