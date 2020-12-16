Video shot from a helicopter Sunday shows a huge landslide in a remote area of B.C. north of Powell River.Staff at 49 North Helicopters, located in Campbell River on Vancouver Island, said they heard about an "unusual amount of wood" floating in Bute Inlet on the weekend.They decided to fly up the inlet, on B.C.'s central coast, to theBrent Ward, from the Department of Earth Sciences and a member of the Centre for National Hazards Research at Simon Fraser University, said it appears to have been a glacial lake outburst flood that occurred at Elliot Creek just east of the head of Bute Inlet."It looks like there was a large landslide near the head of Elliot Creek, it flowed down, hit a glacier, turned the corner and then hit a lake," Ward told Global News. "It caused a very large wave in the lake."That water eroded a very large channel and deposited huge amounts of sediment on to the fan of Elliot Creek and then a lot of that sediment turned the corner and went down the Southgate to enter into the head of Bute Inlet."Ward said the only reason they found out about the slide was when one of the companies working in the region, Interfor, lost of their bridges in the sediment flow."As far as we know, that's the extent of the infrastructure damage but they'll be far more effects on the fishery in the area," he added.The Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada told Global News on Monday that it is aware of the slide, but did not provide further information.Ward said they are really struggling to try to find information about the slide, due to the remote location. They are going to try and look at more satellite imagery but the weather is not cooperating.