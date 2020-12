© Fox News/Getty Images/Twitter



"reexamines how best to strike this balance of protecting our national security interests while also ensuring that the constitutional rights of every single American is preserved."



"Protection of our civil liberties is essential [...] Join us in making sure that our constitutional rights are upheld." The Hawaii Democrat also called out the intelligence community, saying it "has not been transparent or honest with the American people or even Congress about what they've been doing."

"Our Founding Fathers fought and died to stop the kind of warrantless spying and searches that the Patriot Act and the FISA Amendments Act authorize. It is long past time to repeal the Patriot Act and reassert the constitutional rights of all Americans."

Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) have teamed up to introduce a bill designed to repeal the Patriot Act.Gabbard and Massie argue thatIn a video announcement Wednesday, Gabbard said the bill would make sure that CongressIt would alsobuilt into electronics and software that allows the government to get past any privacy technology, Gabbard said.Massie retweeted Gabbard's video and said he is "honored to cosponsor a bill to repeal the Patriot Act with my friend across the aisle @TulsiGabbard."In a statement, Massie saidand has expanded domestic surveillance in the country.