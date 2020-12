© Lynne Sladky / AP

While his counterpart in New York shutters indoor dining , Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) told Florida restaurateurs that he's "got their back." In West Palm Beach's Okeechobee Steakhouse this week, DeSantis, flanked by a group of restaurant owners, explained why he's resisted the lockdowns.he told a group of reporters.Theresa Hodgkon, a single mother of two children, fought back tears as she said she's "very blessed" to have a governor like DeSantis who's keeping them open because she would have "lost everything" if she had been shut down.DeSantis has kept Florida open throughout most of the pandemic. New York, despite being largely locked down by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has tallied about 35,000 COVID related deaths, compared to Florida's 20,000.DeSantis sparred with a WPTV reporter Michael Williams, who pressed him on why he hasn't enforced a mask mandate."What are the facts?" DeSantis replied, before providing them."We're in the bottom 10 states for per capita cases," DeSantis noted. "And this is with being open for months and months.