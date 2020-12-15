The Geminids meteor shower peaked overnight, with several spectacular sights captured on camera. For stargazers that missed out, fear not, as the celestial fireworks are set to continue for a few more days.The Slooh online observatory, which remotely operates a number of telescopes around the world, also carries a live stream of the event.Meanwhile, NASA's own Marshall Space Flight Center is hosting a live event on Monday night as well, beginning at 9pm EST. The original NASA webcast on Sunday was unfortunately delayed as a result of cloud cover.For those hoping to venture outside and brave the elements for a glimpse at the meteoric majesty, they should direct their gaze towards the constellation Gemini, the point from which the meteorites appear to originate in the sky (hence the name).Midnight to 4am local time typically yields the best viewing conditions, according to NASA.NASA also advises not to neglect the rest of the sky, as focusing too much on the Gemini constellation will reduce the likelihood of observing the meteors' short trails from different viewing angles.Thankfully, the shower's peak overlaps with a nearly new moon, meaning darker skies against which the meteors will burn brightly, with little to no moonlight obscuring the view.