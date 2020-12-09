The conventional view of inflation is that it's not only low, but dangerously low and in need of aggressive stimulus.But that view is increasingly hard to defend, given all the things that are soaring in price. Consider:Speaking of buildings, the next chart shows US home prices - which have been rising steadily since the bottom of the last recession - steepening this year. Note the upward inflection at the far-right.And last but not least, the US dollar - whose rate of decline is the official definition of inflation -Add it all up and today's world has emphatically stopped looking deflationary or even disinflationary.and it's just a matter of time before people start to notice and act accordingly.