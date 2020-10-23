© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) has raised the allowable limits before suspending trading in the futures market, for ALL commodities, more than double last years wild up and down prices. These traders know what is coming and not to send red flags to the populace absurd allowances for price swings upward are being now in place. Record cold about to sweep N. America with temperatures 40F below normal as the winter wheat crop is emerging.