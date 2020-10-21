is Minnesota's largest early season storm in recorded history

The Minnesota State Patrol says hundreds of crashes have happened so far during Tuesday's snowstorm, which may be one for the record books.Between 11 a.m. and 8:30 p.m., there have been 493 crashes on Minnesota roads. Forty-eight of those crashes resulted in injuries, including one serious injury near Motley. There have been 614 vehicle spinouts and 22 jackknifed semi-trucks.. It's also the second largest October snowfall, with the historic 1991 Halloween blizzard coming in first.