As if 2020 couldn't get any weirder, snow has fallen on parts of Australia in the height of summer.Victorian ski resort Mt Buller resembled a European winter on Sunday as flurries descended on the chalets and slopes.Marketing manager David Clark said it was magical."Snow at this time of year is not unheard of," he told NCA NewsWire, explaining: "It probably snows a couple of times throughout summer each year."But to have it in December, so close to Christmas, was really nice."As hot temperatures in Queensland shatter records, it's a different story in Victoria.Maximum temperatures on Monday could be a chilly 12C below average.Melbourne will have a top of just 18 degrees, six below the December mean.Mr Clark said he was hoping the cold weather remained."A few years ago we had snow on Christmas Day," he said."I'd love to see that happen again."Source: Herald Sun