An unoccupied orange SUV was found swallowed by a sinkhole in Queens early Thursday morning.The vehicle, a Toyota RAV4, was discovered nose-down in the massive sinkhole at about 6 a.m. on 70th Street near 52nd Avenue in Maspeth, authorities said.The shocking sight from the residential neighborhood was shared to Twitter by City Councilman Robert Holden.The FDNY said they responded to the location for reports of trauma. But it was determined there were no patients as the SUV was unoccupied.The sinkhole led to several street closures in the area, Holden said.