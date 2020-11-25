Linda Kerns
© National File
Trump lawyer Linda Kerns
"Bad things happen in Philadelphia" takes a new meaning for Linda Kerns, who is now under federal protection.

As the battle for the White House reaches the level of white-hot intensity, the Marxist-Progressive Left and power-hungry Democrats are pulling out all the stops when it comes to intimidation. They have even resorted to threats of bodily harm.

Court filings reveal that one of President Trump's legal team members with boots on the ground in Philadelphia, lawyer Linda Kerns, has been assigned official protection from the police and US Marshals after people sent her "threats of harm."

Kerns said the threats came "in the form of abusive emails, phone calls, physical and economic threats, and even accusations of treason - all for representing the President of the United States' campaign in this litigation."

The Trump legal team member also sought legal sanctions against an attorney from the law firm representing Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar. Kerns claimed in a court filing that the attorney in question left her an "abusive voicemail" just two days ago. She described the phone call as something that "falls afoul of standards of professional conduct."

The harassment has been so intense and so unyielding that "Kerns sought permission to quit the case" last Monday. As of this writing Kerns remains on the case.

Kerns request, along with her court filings, comes after Federal Judge Matthew Brann allowed the law firm of Porter, Wright, Morris & Arthur to withdraw from the case last Friday. The firm had come under sustained attack by the anti-Trump Progressive group The Lincoln Project.

The Lincoln Project is a group of alleged Republicans who identify as never-Trumpers. Their influence is tantamount to zero even as their harassment remains. The most notable Lincoln Project founder is George Conway, husband of former Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway.