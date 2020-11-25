© National File



"Bad things happen in Philadelphia" takes a new meaning for Linda Kerns, who is now under federal protection.They have even resorted to threats of bodily harm.Court filings reveal thatKerns said the threats came "in the form ofall for representing the President of the United States' campaign in this litigation."Kerns claimed in a court filing that the attorney in question left her an "abusive voicemail" just two days ago. She described the phone call as something that "falls afoul of standards of professional conduct."Kerns request, along with her court filings, comes after Federal Judge Matthew Brann allowed the law firm of Porter, Wright, Morris & Arthur to withdraw from the case last Friday.The Lincoln Project is a group of alleged Republicans who identify as never-Trumpers. Their influence is tantamount to zero even as their harassment remains.