Flood damage in Tshwane, South Africa, November 2020.
© City of Tshwane
Heavy rain caused flash flooding in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Free State and Gauteng, South Africa, from 20 November 2020. Four flood- and rain-related fatalities were reported.

Damage was reported to roads and infrastructure. Local media said one person died after being swept away while trying to cross a river with strong currents in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal.

Severe flooding was reported in Tshwane, Gauteng, with roads and bridges damaged and vehicles left stranded in flood water. Three young people died in a storm water trench in Hammanskraal on 21 November. The circumstances of the deaths are being investigated by Tshwane authorities.

Almost 100mm of rain fell in 24 hours to 21 November in Pretoria.





