Witstinkhout Road, Hennopspark low lying bridge flooded. Road closed. pic.twitter.com/uMa2ou2CnC — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) November 20, 2020

Tshwane mourns with the families of the young boys in #Hammanskraal. pic.twitter.com/2btkttFNOZ — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) November 22, 2020

River and End Streets in Centurion are still closed. Blocked by sand due to flooding. pic.twitter.com/Kg2NPaFyEQ — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) November 21, 2020

Heavy rain caused flash flooding in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Free State and Gauteng, South Africa, from 20 November 2020.Damage was reported to roads and infrastructure. Local media said one person died after being swept away while trying to cross a river with strong currents in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal.The circumstances of the deaths are being investigated by Tshwane authorities.Almost 100mm of rain fell in 24 hours to 21 November in Pretoria.