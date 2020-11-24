Damage was reported to roads and infrastructure. Local media said one person died after being swept away while trying to cross a river with strong currents in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal.
Severe flooding was reported in Tshwane, Gauteng, with roads and bridges damaged and vehicles left stranded in flood water. Three young people died in a storm water trench in Hammanskraal on 21 November. The circumstances of the deaths are being investigated by Tshwane authorities.
Almost 100mm of rain fell in 24 hours to 21 November in Pretoria.
Social Media
Witstinkhout Road, Hennopspark low lying bridge flooded. Road closed. pic.twitter.com/uMa2ou2CnC— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) November 20, 2020
Tshwane mourns with the families of the young boys in #Hammanskraal. pic.twitter.com/2btkttFNOZ— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) November 22, 2020
River and End Streets in Centurion are still closed. Blocked by sand due to flooding. pic.twitter.com/Kg2NPaFyEQ— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) November 21, 2020