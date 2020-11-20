Puppet Masters
Election fraud updates: Trump withdraws MI lawsuit, AZ won't certify until lawsuits settled, PA invalidates some ballots, and more
The Epoch Times
Thu, 19 Nov 2020 20:31 UTC
"This morning we are withdrawing our lawsuit in Michigan as a direct result of achieving the relief we sought: to stop the election in Wayne County from being prematurely certified before residents can be assured that every legal vote has been counted and every illegal vote has not been counted," campaign lawyer and spokesman Giuliani said in a statement.
The statement came after two Wayne County canvassers signed affidavits saying they want to rescind their votes and alleged they were threatened on Nov. 17 to certify the Nov. 3 election in the county, which includes the Democratic stronghold of Detroit.
It's unclear if Giuliani was referring to the developments in Wayne County.
"I rescind my prior vote to certify Wayne County elections," canvasser Monica Palmer said in an affidavit signed on Nov. 18. "I fully believe the Wayne County vote should not be certified." The other canvasser, William Hartmann, also signed an affidavit, echoing Palmer's complaint.
The two argued that "intense bullying and coercion" forced them to vote to certify the results. They also said that officials promised that a full audit of the election would take place to address their concerns, but the pair later learned that no audit would take place.
"Vice-Chairman Jonathan Kinloch gave me assurances that voting for the certification of the November election would result in a full, independent audit of Detroit's unbalanced precincts," Palmer wrote, according to an affidavit. "I relied on that assurance and voted to certify the election based on that assurance."
"Later that evening, I was sent statements that Secretary Jocelyn Benson made saying that she did not view our audit resolution to be binding," Palmer continued. "As a result of these facts, I rescind my prior vote to certify Wayne County elections."
Both Hartmann and Palmer said they were accused of being racist and harassed after voting against certifying the results, with Palmer adding that some "threatened me and members of my family."
President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on Nov. 18, "Then they were threatened, screamed at, and viciously harassed, and were FORCED to change their vote, but then REFUSED, as American patriots, to sign the documents. 71% MESS. Don't Harass!"
It's unclear if their affidavits will have a legal effect. As noted by the Detroit News, the Board of State Canvassers will now look into Wayne County's election results.
Tracy Wimmer, a spokeswoman for Benson's office, told the paper that there's "no legal mechanism for them to rescind their vote. Their job is done, and the next step in the process is for the Board of State Canvassers to meet and certify." Board Vice-Chairman Jonathan Kinloch, a Democrat, said he'll ask Benson for an audit, but no guarantees were given.
Comment: Trump's electoral college candidates have filed an election contest lawsuit in Nevada, challenging around 40k ballots (Biden has a 33,596 lead). Over in Arizona, Governor Ducey said he won't accept the results until all ongoing lawsuits are settled (Biden leads by about 11,000 votes). Montgomery County commissioner Joe Gale (Pennsylvania) has refused to certify the county's results, citing litigation and irregularities. Montgomery is the third-most populous county in PA, with over 830k people.
In Pennsylvania, a court invalidated 2,349 absentee ballots that were undated.
But state judges have rejected some lawsuits in Arizona and Pennsylvania (see first tweet above) from both the Trump campaign and the GOP. A federal judge rejected Lin Wood's bid to delay Georgia's certification. Wood responded as follows:
The recount in Wisconsin is about to begin. The Trump lawyers will seek to have several ballots segregated during the count, including around 170k absentee ballots for "indefinitely confined" people, obviously obtained fraudulently.