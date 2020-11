Senior Tory calls on Test and Trace head to go

Baroness Harding's husband, Conservative former minister John Penrose, had already been in self-isolation.The under-pressure head of NHS Test and Trace is having to self-isolate after being pinged by the scheme's smartphone app.Baroness Dido Harding revealed on Twitter she would have to quarantine until 26 November after receiving an alert.Alongside a screenshot of the NHS Test and Trace app, she posted: "Nothing like personal experience of your own products ....got this overnight.A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "Dido Harding is self-isolating after being anonymously notified to do so by the NHS COVID-19 app."The NHS Test and Trace system continues to break chains of transmission, with everybody having their part to play in tackling this virus."The Weston-Super-Mare MP revealed on Twitter last Monday that his NHS app had "just gone off" and told him to self-isolate.Asked at the time whether he had spoken to his wife about it, Mr Penrose said: "We are trying to make sure we are doing it by the book, if I can put it that way.The latest figures, published last week, revealed four in 10 contacts of those who tested positive were being missed.This was slightly up on the previous week's figure of 59.9%, but still made it one of the lowest rates since the scheme launched back in May.Sir Bernard Jenkin, the chair of the House of Commons' powerful liaison committee, last month called for Baroness Harding to be given a "well-earned break" and said there was a "vacuum of leadership" in Test and Trace.However, Boris Johnson has consistently supported Baroness Harding, despite admittingThe prime minister, who is self-isolating himself after meeting with an MP who later tested positive,