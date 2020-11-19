Comment: Steven Crowder's YouTube broadcast, Louder with Crowder, has developed into one of the savviest political commentary shows in any media.
Steven reviews Senator Mazie Hirono's insane takes on Big Tech censorship, then turns to review some data from Michigan that doesn't add up. Then Steven and the team review the latest video from The Cut, "What Are White People Superior At?"
SENATOR MAZIE HIRONO
- Hirono claimed conservatives don't face censorship on social media. SOURCE: Twitter
- But in the past she's talked about YouTube demonetizing and censoring us and claimed it wasn't done fast enough. SOURCE: Blaze
- If that's not enough to prove she's a partisan hack, she also grilled Amy Coney Barrett about sexually assaulting people. SOURCE: Twitter
- Wayne County results by precinct. What do you notice? SOURCE: WayneCo
- A total of over 173,000 votes labeled as AVCB have no voter registration.
- 134 ACVBS
- 149K vote dump at 4:30AM ET ... with 3% for Trump.
- They did NOT do it this way in the primaries.
RECAP: Michigan Board of Canvassers refused to certify Wayne County after "absentee ballot poll books at 70% of Detroit's 134 absentee counting boards were found to be out of balance without explanation. SOURCE: DetroitNews
- They then certified the vote after threats and doxxing. But now they asked to rescind their votes, saying they were bullied into certifying the election. SOURCE: FreepJTN
- Michigan already had problems with mail-in ballots earlier in the August 4 primaries, when 6,400 mail-in/absentee ballots had to be thrown out, including 846 ballots from dead voters. SOURCE: DetroitNews
- A glitch in Antrim County flipped 6,000 votes blue when the clerk forgot to update the software. SOURCE: Freep
- 47 other Michigan counties used this same Dominion software. SOURCE: 910News, Michigan.gov
- Another "glitch" in Oakland County led officials to declare a Democrat the winner, only to switch the win back to an incumbent Republican (Adam Kochenderfer) a day later by over 1,000 votes. SOURCE: Freep
- Mykale "Kelly" Garret, worked as Dominion's Project Manager, then worked at Michigan's Democratic Party headquarters as a Deputy Director, and is now Mayor of Lathrup Village, Michigan. SOURCE: NationalPulse
- She helped broker a $25 million contract between Dominion and the state of Michigan while still serving as a vice chair for the Oakland County Democrat Party. SOURCE: BLP
- AFFIDAVITS RECAP SOURCE: 234 pg, GOP Affidavits
- The affidavits reported:
- Ballots run through the machine five times.
- NOTE: Seems confirmed by internal numbers showing ballots run through multiple times. SOURCE: Twitter
- Ballots not in voter database were entered using a fake birthdate of "1/1/1900".
- Ballots logged even when they had no signature or weren't registered.
- Poll workers duplicated ballots to incorrect precincts to run through 2 ballots for one person 20-30 times.
- 60%+ of ballots in one box had the same signature.
- A city employee claimed she was asked to backdate ballots. SOURCE: Separate Affidavit
- In Detroit, the absentee ballot counters covered windows so people couldn't watch them.
- Early morning after election night there was a huge dump of ballots for Biden: 150,000 votes in the batch, but less than 6,000 for Trump. SOURCE: Twitter
- Remember the typo that gave Biden 138,000 votes in one batch? SOURCE: NYT
- Given that Biden's lead is 146k in the entire state, that single batch of ballots flipped the whole state.