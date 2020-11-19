Over 90,000 residents of the city are left without electricityThe Vostochnaya Combined Heat and Power Plant (CHPP) in Vladivostok has halted electricity generation because of heavy ice with wind, press service of the Russian Energy Ministry told TASS on Thursday."The Energy Ministry exercises special control over power supply in the Primorsky Region:; Vostochnaya CHPP halted electricity generation, and power supply to a portion of consumers has been disrupted," the press service says.According to local authorities, over 90,000 Vladivostok residents are left without electricity; some houses are without heat supply.