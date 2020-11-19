Hailstones as big as tennis balls battered Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday afternoon. Boarders at The Wykeham Collegiate rushed out to play as soon as the hailstorm ended. Video by Jackie Clausen @jackie_pics @TimesLiveNews @SundayTimesZA pic.twitter.com/e10spzQwD2 — Nivashni Nair (@NivashniNair) November 18, 2020

The hail storm that happened in Pietermaritzburg this afternoon was the worst! My car is hectically damaged. 😭 pic.twitter.com/UhFrtxLZtF — Unorthodox . 🇿🇦 (@Hsmthethwa) November 18, 2020

@Albatrossoar some of the hail that fell in Pietermaritzburg this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/ovFDUiPTOm — Tim (@TimOrch) November 18, 2020

Pietermaritzburg residents ran for cover when hailstones as large as tennis balls battered the KwaZulu-Natal capital on Wednesday afternoon.The sudden hailstorm started at 3pm and within minutes had damaged property and vehicles.Wykeham Collegiate pupils watched the downpour from indoors before running out to play as soon as the hailstorm ended."The temperature in Pietermaritzburg was scorching today, so the girls were thrilled with the excitement of the afternoon storm which saw hailstones the size of golf and tennis balls raining down," said Wykeham marketing co-ordinator Jackie Clausen.She said the school would assess the damage to property and vehicles on Thursday."But today we are just enjoying some lighthearted fun," Clausen said.Others were already dreading counting the cost of damage to their property and vehicles.Some took to measuring the size of the hailstones.The SA Weather Service was unavailable to say on whether hail was common this time of the year or to provide more information on whether residents should expect more hailstorms over the next few days.