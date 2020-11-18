Three people have been killed by a lightning in Indonesia's western province of South Sumatra, a local official said Wednesday.The three victims who were residents in Ogan Komering Ulu district were hit by the lightning at a farm in Karang Lantang village on Tuesday afternoon, the district's mitigation agency head Amzar Kristofa was quoted by state news agency Antara as saying.The victims' bodies had been taken to their homes for burials, said Kristofa, adding the lighting also struck a number of trees in a plantation area.The agency's head has called on the local community to increase their awareness during the seasonal transition period."If the rain is accompanied by lightning, it is better to enter the house instead of taking shelter under a tree, particularly in an open area as the risk of being struck by lightning is high," Kristofa said.