© Global Look Press / Kremlin Pool



Russia's State Duma has ratified a Bill that may give Russian President Vladimir Putin a permanent post in the powerful Federation Council for life. Putin has previously indicated he may stand down at the end of his current term.The new legislation, which passed its first reading on Tuesday, states thatMembership of the Federation Council. A second Bill has also been introduced that would strengthen the immunity of former presidents, regardless of whether they still play a role in politics and even covering their activities prior to taking office.The rules would also apply to the only other former Russian President still alive, Dmitry Medvedev.Similar moves have previously been interpreted in Russia and abroadEarlier this month, UK and US news outlets including the New York Post and the Mail Online were whipped into a frenzy by claims from a notorious conspiracy that Putin had been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease and was preparing to quit the Kremlin. Valery Solovey, the one-time political scientist behind the supposed revelations, had made similar claims in 2016 and 2017, as well as boasting he was a member of a shadowy, all-powerful secret organization.Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov firmly rejected the claims at the time, telling journalists that "Putin is not going to resign - he is in excellent health."