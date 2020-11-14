Puppet Masters
Pennsylvania court denies 5 Trump campaign legal challenges
The Epoch Times
Sat, 14 Nov 2020 20:32 UTC
Earlier this week, the Trump campaign filed five separate petitions to the court for a review of the Philadelphia County Board of Election's decision to count votes that appear to have errors or irregularities because voters did not print their name or their address in the space provided on the outer envelope.
The Court of Common Pleas in Philadelphia County on Friday denied each request. The court said that the ballot already contains the voter's name and address on the pre-printed exterior envelope and that neither filling out the printed name and address sections are "requirements necessary to prevent fraud."
"The envelope provided to the elector from the secretary of state of the commonwealth contains a direction in the form of a checklist on the back of the envelope that directs the elector to sign the declaration, but makes no mention of filling out the date or other information," the orders state.
The court added that after reviewing the claims and the county's response, it concluded that the campaign was "not contending that there has been fraud, that there is evidence of fraud, or that the ballots in question were not filled out by the elector in whose name the ballot was issued."
The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to The Epoch Times' request for comment.
The Trump campaign is facing an uphill battle in its legal challenges filed in several battleground states aimed at protecting the integrity and accuracy of elections.
Trump and his campaign have been vocal about the need to protect the sanctity of the ballot box, arguing that only "legal votes" should be counted. They argue that mail-in ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 but received after Election Day shouldn't be counted and that votes that were counted without Republican observers present in the ballot-counting centers should also be considered "illegal votes." The campaign is also challenging allegations of irregularities occurring on election day or on mail-in ballots, such as the cases in Philadelphia county.
On Friday, the Trump campaign dropped its suit in Arizona that was seeking a review of ballots that were cast by overriding the tabulating machine's rejection of the vote.
Meanwhile, a Michigan judge on the same day denied a request to block the certification of the election and to order an audit of the results in a third-party lawsuit that alleged instances of voter fraud.
The lawsuit was brought by two poll challengers — Cheryl Costantino and Edward McCall — who are alleging that election officials allowed various fraudulent processing of votes, including telling poll workers to backdate ballots, not verify signatures on absentee ballots, ignore signature mismatches, and push through ballots despite questionable validity.
They submitted sworn affidavits from several witnesses attesting to the alleged election fraud as well as an affidavit by former Michigan Secretary of State Ruth Johnson, who, after reviewing the allegations and evidence from the opposition, said that court intervention was necessary and an audit was warranted.
The cases in Pennsylvania are cited In Re: Canvass of Absentee & Mail-In Ballots 2020 (Docket no. 201100874, 201100875, 201100876, 201100877, 201100878)
Comment: All to be expected. It will be an uphill battle, but it's not impossible. This one from 1994 is worth reading:
- No massive fraud? February 1994 precedent - vote-fraud ruling shifts Pennsylvania Senate, absentee ballots ALL rejected
Ziccarelli argued that the Election Code does not allow mail-in ballots to be counted unless they are signed and dated.Dershowitz thinks Trump will win Pennsylvania if enough votes are at stake:
"Neither the Election Code, nor any other legal principle governing the conduct of the Board, permits the Board to exercise discretion relative to the examination of mail-in ballots or alter the scope and nature of its duties," the complaint said, the Tribune-Review reported.
The Board did not comply with its lawful duty and in deciding the count the ballots, overstepped its reach, the Republican candidate said.
Ziccarelli is neck-and-neck with state Sen. Jim Brewster, a Democrat. Just 20 votes separate them, as of Saturday morning.
"I do think that Trump will win the Pennsylvania lawsuit," said Dershowitz on SiriusXM's Breitbart News Tonight with host Joel Pollak, "namely, the lawsuit that challenges ballots that were filed before the end of Election Day but not received until after Election Day."
Dershowitz continued, "The [Pennsylvania] legislature had basically said no to that and the [Pennsylvania] Supreme Court said yes because of the pandemic. That may have been the right decision in some theoretical sense, but the Constitution doesn't permit anybody in the state but the legislature to make decisions about elections."
"That was decided correctly in Bush versus Gore, and I think that four-to-four vote would become a five-to-four vote if the issue came before the Supreme Court and there were not disputed ballots to make a difference in the outcome of the election. That remains to be seen."
Dershowitz remarked, "As I understand the facts of the case — although I think what the judiciary did may have been the right thing morally: if you get your ballot in on time, you shouldn't be denied the vote just because the post office screwed up — I don't think you can really make that argument under Article Two. I do think that the Republican argument is the stronger one.
"The Supreme Court will take the case only if it would make a difference, only if the plaintiffs — the Republicans — can show that the number of disputed ballots that were subject to sequestration by Justice Alito's decision exceeds the difference between the winning margin and the losing margin."
Dershowitz concluded, "The Pennsylvania constitutional argument is a wholesale argument that clearly belongs in federal courts."
