The "Green New Meal" agenda is in full swing, as McDonald's new "McPlant" and Purina's insect-based dog food signal that multinational companies are using social engineering to push Fake Food to the masses -- and world governments are complicit, with the UK mulling a "Meat Carbon Tax" just as predicted by Soros' Food Chain Reaction Game. All of this was seen in predictive programming for decades, but is arriving now. Christian breaks it down!