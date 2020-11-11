© AP/Carlos Giusti



"If it had been a smaller amount, it would have been carried out without any problem, because on Election Day there was no problem. The big problem is how this early voting issue was handled."

"Trust the transparency of the process, that all the votes here are going to be counted. Your vote has weight and is valid for the commission."

Boxes of uncounted ballots have turned up in different parts of Puerto Rico a week after its Nov. 3 election run alongside the U.S. election, according to a report. At least 180 boxes of votes from all over the island have been found, election officials said Tuesday, the Miami Herald reported."We don't know exactly how much is in there," Roberto Iván Aponte, the electoral commissioner of the Puerto Rican Independence Party, said, according to the Herald.he said.The Puerto Rico State Elections Commission saidNicolás Gautier, the electoral commissioner of the Popular Democratic Party, said,This comes just months after the island suspended its primary after several polling locations never received ballots in August, the newspaper reported. Election officials said the outstanding ballots could affect the preliminary results, which include races for governors, legislators, and mayors. New commission president Francisco Rosado Colomer said in a press conference:Puerto Rico has long been a model in Latin America on how to run democratic elections.that haven't been returned, the Herald reported. It wasn't clear what the deadline to have a ballot returned is on the island.In the U.S., President Trump has alleged voting fraud and continues to file lawsuits in several states where President-elect Joe Biden has been projected as the winner or remains ahead in the vote count. Fox News projected Biden had won the election after he was declared the winner in Pennsylvania Saturday.Trump's team has offered little substantiated evidence to back up their fraud claims.