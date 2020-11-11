flood
Dozens of people were rescued in Greece after severe flooding on the island of Crete.

Flash flooding struck on 10 November after days of heavy rain. Some areas saw more than 250mm of rain in 24 hours on 10 November. More heavy rain has fallen since.



Flash flooding swept away vehicles and damaged roads and dozens of homes, mostly in northern parts of the island including the island's capital, Heraklion. Schools were closed and residents were advised to stay indoors.

The Greek Fire Service said it received 450 calls for assistance in areas around Heraklion, where at least 79 people had to be rescued or evacuated from flood waters. A further 120 calls were received in Rethymno, where 8 people were rescued.


