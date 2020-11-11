Social Media

Dozens of people were rescued in Greece after severe flooding on the island of Crete.Flash flooding swept away vehicles and damaged roads and dozens of homes, mostly in northern parts of the island including the island's capital, Heraklion. Schools were closed and residents were advised to stay indoors.The Greek Fire Service said it received 450 calls for assistance in areas around Heraklion, where at least 79 people had to be rescued or evacuated from flood waters. A further 120 calls were received in Rethymno, where 8 people were rescued.