Earthquake
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted 289 km WNW of Haveluloto, Tonga at 00:48:43 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 416.93 km, was initially determined to be at 19.7409 degrees south latitude and 177.5517 degrees west longitude.