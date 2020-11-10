© Wakil Kohsar/AFP



Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) says it has killed an Al-Qaeda chief responsible for the group in the South Asian region, claiming the Taliban had harbored him, despite its promises to cut ties with Al-Qaeda.the Afghan officials said.According to the NDS, Haneef was initially a Taliban member but had joined Al-Qaeda this year and was training Taliban militants to make bombs and place them on vehicles. Hannef was given "safe haven and protection" by the Taliban, the NDS said.A spokesperson for the Taliban told Reuters that the group was investigating the allegations.The Taliban had pledged to cut ties with Al-Qaeda as part of a peace deal with the US signed in February. However, a UN extremist watchdog warned in October that Al-Qaeda operatives were still "heavily embedded" with the Taliban and were doing "a good deal" of training and fighting together.Last week, the Afghan military reported that several Al-Qaeda fighters were killed in Taliban-controlled areas. Afghan Army Chief of Staff General Yasin Zia said that "the Taliban still have close coordination and conduct operations with other terrorist organizations, including Al-Qaeda."