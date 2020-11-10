and Chulitna River Lodge saw nineteen inches.

Winter weather has arrived, and it skipped the subtlety when coming to the Northern Susitna Valley over the last two days.The National Weather Service's snow gauge in the Northern Susitna Valley is at Su Valley Junior-Senior High School. According to that gauge's data, the area went from zero snow cover late last week to just shy of a foot-and-a-half on Monday.The sudden, heavy snowfall complicates travel in the Northern Susitna Valley. According to Alaska 5-1-1, the Parks Highway from just north of Wasilla to the Talkeetna Spur Road is classed as difficult driving conditions. The Spur road, itself, is also listed as "difficult." North of the Talkeetna turnoff, the Parks Highway is listed in "Fair" driving condition.