NIWA Weather said Napier saw it wettest single hour on record when 54mm of rain fell between 17:00 and 18:00 on 09 November. A total of 242.4 mm of rain fell in the city in 24 hours to early 10 November - around 4 times the amount normally seen in November - making it the second wettest day on record for the city.
On 09 November, Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise declared a local state of emergency for Napier due to flooding. Civil Defence urged people to "stay at home and avoid driving where possible. If you feel unsafe at home, self-evacuate to family and friends first."
The heavy rain brought widespread flooding, power outages and landslips. Emergency Services reported more than 350-weather related callouts. Media reported several people were trapped in vehicles in flooded streets.
Residents of 16 houses have been evacuated after their homes were deemed unsafe due to floods or landslides. A number of roads have been blocked and some schools were closed.
