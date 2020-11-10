Social Media

Record rainfall in has caused flooding in the city of Napier in New Zealand's Hawkes Bay Region.On 09 November, Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise declared a local state of emergency for Napier due to flooding. Civil Defence urged people to "stay at home and avoid driving where possible. If you feel unsafe at home, self-evacuate to family and friends first."The heavy rain brought widespread flooding, power outages and landslips. Emergency Services reported more than 350-weather related callouts. Media reported several people were trapped in vehicles in flooded streets.Residents of 16 houses have been evacuated after their homes were deemed unsafe due to floods or landslides. A number of roads have been blocked and some schools were closed.