woman and flag
© Reuters
Woman wearing flag is detained by Minsk police.
Thousands took to the streets of Belarus' capital, Minsk, again on Sunday as part of demonstrations against President Alexander Lukashenko's leadership, which have now been running for three months.

According to reports, around 450 people were arrested as authorities cracked down on the rally. Minsk's metro network and internet were both disrupted in an apparent attempt to limit the protests. A number of journalists covering the events are also believed to be in custody.

Footage published on Twitter shows columns of police officers setting up rolling barricades against activists on Sunday.

The protesters had reportedly organized into separate marches to head towards the center of the capital, with one group reaching the Minsk City Hero Obelisk, not far from Lukashenko's residence.

A defining feature of recent months has been the cross-societal support garnered by the opposition movement. On Saturday, several arrests were made at a 'Medics March', in which doctors and medical professionals turned out to call for fresh elections. Previous weekends have seen rallies specifically for pensioners and military veterans.

The unrest began in August, after Lukashenko declared an overwhelming victory in the presidential election, officially securing over 80 percent of the vote. The opposition, and many foreign observers, believe the contest was rigged.

Lukashenko has so far refused calls for a re-run election, claiming he will trigger a new vote only once a new constitution is in place. On Saturday, the embattled leader somewhat ironically spoke out about the controversies surrounding the disputed US presidential contest, saying, "Look at what's going on [in America]. It is a disgrace - a travesty for democracy."

At least six protesters have been killed and more than 450 injured since demonstrations began.