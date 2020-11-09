© Reuters



Thousands took to the streets of Belarus' capital, Minsk, again on Sunday as part of demonstrations against President Alexander Lukashenko's leadership, which have now been running for three months.According to reports, aroundFootage published on Twitter shows columns of police officers setting up rolling barricades against activists on Sunday.A defining feature of recent months has been the cross-societal support garnered by the opposition movement. On Saturday, severalPrevious weekends have seen rallies specifically for pensioners and military veterans.The unrest began in August, after Lukashenko declared an overwhelming victory in the presidential election, officially securing over 80 percent of the vote. The opposition, and many foreign observers, believe the contest was rigged.Lukashenko has so far refused calls for a re-run election, claiming he will trigger a new vote only once a new constitution is in place. On Saturday, the embattled leader somewhat ironically spoke out about the controversies surrounding the disputed US presidential contest, saying, "Look at what's going on [in America]. It is a disgrace - a travesty for democracy."At least six protesters have been killed and more than 450 injured since demonstrations began.