Digital rights campaigners on Monday criticized a proposal by European Union governments that calls for communications companies to provide authorities with access to encrypted messages.The plan, first reported by Austrian public broadcaster FM4, reflects concern among European countries that police and intelligence services can't easily monitor online chats that use end-to-end encryption, such as Signal or WhatsApp.A draft proposal dated Nov. 6 and circulated by the German government, which holds the EU's rotating presidency,The confidential draft, obtained independently by The Associated Press, states that "competent authorities must be able to access data in a lawful and targeted manner, in full respect of fundamental rights and the data protection regime, while upholding cybersecurity."It adds that "technical solutions for gaining access to encrypted data must comply with the principles of legality, transparency, necessity and proportionality.""Anyone who finds an open back door into my house can enter it, the same is true for back doors in software," Domscheit-Berg said.Patrick Breyer, a member of the European Parliament with Germany's Pirate Party, saidThe proposal, which would still need to be adopted by EU governments later this month, is not legally binding.Germany's Interior Ministry said the resolution was an effort to "enter into a dialogue with industry and reach a general consensus about how progress can be made in this area that's acceptable for both sides.""This initiative is not about defining or creating any kind of master key," ministry spokesman Steve Alter told reporters in Berlin.The German government recently agreed to expand existing surveillance powers reserved for law enforcement agencies to the country's domestic intelligence agency.