News coming out of Arizona Friday evening just showed that Trump is gaining on his Democratic rival. Trump picked up an additional 6,955 votes in Maricopa County. Out of its 71,932 votes, 38,388 were for Trump, and 31,433 went to Biden.
As of press time, there were 173,000 outstanding ballots in the state Trump would need to secure the win. Even if Pennsylvania stayed in his favor through their contentious counting process, Trump couldn't get to 270 electoral votes — the threshold for either candidate to cross for the win — without it.
Trump still has an uphill climb with Biden ahead by 29,861. There were roughly 173,000 ballots left to be counting, including 47,000 provisional ballots that are cast without being able to properly identify the voter has the right to do so for one reason or another.
Comment: Trump would need to win a greater percentage than he did with those Maricopa County votes in order to overtake Biden's lead. He would in all likelihood do so, if not for the rampant fraud.
The 2020 presidential election results still hang in the balance, even as both candidates and their surrogates pronounce them the winner. The legal battles will likely stretch on even as states declare winners.
However, Trump has reason to be skeptical of the process. Ostensibly because of COVID-19 concerns, many states allowed mail-in balloting with nearly three-quarters of the electorate eligible to vote by mail in some form. That is an unprecedented number in any election in American history.
The president was sounding the alarm on the potential pitfalls of the format on Twitter in July, warning that the presidential election would " be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history." He predicted the delays and suspicions now echoed by those on the right.
Regardless of who wins or how many errors or fraudulent votes this election was beset with, the fact remains that this new way to vote is fraught with problems. Maybe next time, the tried and true method of in-person voting on election day will return ensuring that vote counts are prompt and accurate.