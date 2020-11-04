As LBC's Seán Hickey reports, Maajid asked whether the member of the Independent SAGE considers "the potential cost and deaths from having a lockdown and weigh them up."
Professor Scally insisted that "you can't have a response to this virus that doesn't take into account the economic factors, social factors and the psychological factors" and his department would definitely take these factors into consideration.
He reiterated the over-used mantra that the bottom line is that "we have to stop the virus - we have to stop it spreading," and a second national lockdown is the best way to do so.
However, when pushed on the cost, Scally told Maajid he hasn't seen it, to which Maajid asked the epidemiologist after explaining that the sum is £2.4billion a day whether such funds could be spent elsewhere.
"I would imagine as a public health expert you would have some idea," Maajid noted.And that's when Scally lost all 'science' credibility and barked back at Maajid:
"Oh, don't be silly, you are really now being stupid..."Which Maajid did not take kindly to the President of Epidemiology & Public Health at the Royal Society of Medicine's response.
"Is the scientific evidence for why we need to go into lockdown being compared with the scientific evidence for what happens if we don't and then the death that can come from lockdown versus the death that can come from not locking down compared and the costs compared so we can have a holistic approach to it. Have you done that work?""I would have done that work if I was a member of cabinet," Professor Scally said, when Maajid Nawaz turned the screw.
Watch the full cringeworthy interview here:
And if that wasn't enough to worry you, here is the same professor slamming The Great Barrington Declaration...
After that, is there any doubt about the politicization of these lockdowns? And why sheepishly following career 'experts' in bureaucracy - medical or otherwise - without a healthy dose of skepticism is surrendering entirely to The Great Reset.
Quite frankly, when you see an embarrassment like this, one has to wonder why the mainstream media is not asking similar questions?
Comment: The answer to all reasonable and thoughtful questions that use a little critical thinking concerning lockdown:
"Oh, don't be silly, you are really now being stupid..."