FLOODS
Councillor and Chairman of the Princes Town Regional Corporation, Gowrie Roopnarine said the flash flooding which occurred yesterday was one of the worst events he has seen in his district as one man was even swept away by flood waters.

Roopnarine said in a social media update yesterday that there were reports of a man being swept away by flood waters in Hardbargain:

'I must say that this has been the worst floods experienced in my district. Today, a villager was swept away by raging flood waters in Hardbargain.'

'On the scene is the TTPS, Fire Services, Disaster Management representatives from both Princes Town Regional Corporation as well as Penal/Debe Regional Corporation as they attempt search and rescue.'


'I am currently on site together with office staff of the Member of Parliament for Princes Town Barry Shiva Padarath.

'Please be advised, to the residents of Hardbargain, WASA has assured me that water supply will be restored tonight so you all will be able to carry out clean up works.'

Loop News was told that police officers and members of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force continued to search for the man, identified as 49-year-old Anthony Walkes of New Grant.

Officials were told he was last seen alive at 2 pm on Monday when he went to visit relatives in Hardbargain Village, Princes Town.

However, while on the way, he was caught in the ensuing downpour and flash flooding. While attempting to cross a bridge to get to a family member's house, he was swept away and had not been seen since.

The police were notified and officers of the Southern Division responded. Officials said up to 2 pm today, the search was still ongoing.

Yesterday's flooding caused damage to homes in Gasparillo and Claxton Bay, with assessments being carried out both yesterday and today.