The platform's efforts to micromanage the narrative have driven Trump, himself an enthusiastic Twitter user, into a frenzy, leading him to repeatedly threaten to repeal social media platforms' Section 230 legal liability protection.

Twitter has unveiled a new label for Election Day announcements that don't come from "official sources" - a category including not just election authorities, but national news outlets that frequently get stories wrong.From Tuesday through Inauguration Day - over two months - Twitter will slap a 'disputed' label on "some Tweets that make claims about election results," the platform announced on its blog on Monday. Election-related tweets from any candidate running in 2020 and their campaigns, along with US-based accounts with over 100,000 followers, risk incurring the punitive labels, as does any tweet with over 25,000 likes or retweets. (see below)oradding a button so the user can "find out more" about how to "help keep Twitter a place for reliable info."The platform has cracked down on users' ability to retweet anything over the past month in what it claims is an effort to stop the spread of misinformation by forcing users to consider why they're sharing a particular post, incensing non-US users who resent having to curtail their own retweeting for an election that means nothing to them.Not all accounts will be subject to the indignity of the warning labels.Twitter has clearly delineated which accounts will receive this privilege: in addition to state election officials,(a platform that reports election results)While concerned voters might note that many of those news organizations are notorious for getting political stories wrong, those who fear a digital "Dewey Defeats Truman" need not be concerned - Twitter wrote in its post thatThose desks don't seem to have Twitter accounts separate from the main news organization, however.The labels are only the latest development in Twitter's lengthy track record of chipping away at users' speech. The 2020 campaign season has seen the platform slapwhether it'squestioning the effectiveness of mask mandatesquestioning the integrity of mail-in voting. A bizarre attempt to "pre-bunk" voting-related disinformation was also rolled out last week.similar to the election-misinformation prompt for users trying to retweet wrongthink,The decision was presumably spawned more by self-interest than censorship remorse, as thewith the Federal Election Commission charging Twitter's latest attempt to (supposedly) prevent election meddling