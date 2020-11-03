Ministers have said the rules need to be clear and Home Secretary Priti Patel is said to have briefed chief constables over the weekend to tell officers to enforce the rules.
Comment: Priti Patel who only a few years ago had to resign from her position because of her treachery: UK MP Priti Patel resigns after admitting to secret meetings with Israeli politicians and trying to divert taxpayers money to Israeli army
However, it is believed that some senior officers are worried that the move is too oppressive for a liberal society.
And one barrister is concerned the move could breach human rights.
The Times that even though protests won't explicitly be prohibited, the previous exemption - which allowed demonstrations of more than two people - would be removed.
Comment: Protests aren't prohibited but protests of more than two people are - even Orwell hadn't conjured up something so duplicitous and sinister.
The new edict has allegedly been enforced to make it easier for police to enforce the rules.
Some UK citizens reportedly complained during the country's first lockdown that they weren't allowed to see their families while thousands of others were allowed to demonstrate together.
Priti Patel read the riot act to Bristol police chief, Andy Marsh, whose officers failed to stop Black Lives Matter protesters ripping down a slave trader's statue in June.
She stamped down her authority during a 'firm' conversation with Mr Marsh.
The minister, who has burnished a tough reputation for law and order during her political career, ordered an explanation as to why constables did not intervene to stop the vandals, according to the Times.
In a video post on social media, Andy Marsh said: 'Can you imagine the scenes of police in Bristol fighting with protester who were damaging the statue of a man who is reputed to have gathered much of his fortune during the slave trade.
Comment: The claim that those police were more concerned with how they would appear to the public cannot be true because police all over the country stood down during the BLM protests, it's much more likely that they were given orders to stand down.
'I think there would have been very serious implications. And while I do not condone crime in any sort, I fully support the actions of my officers.
'They responded with common sense, sound judgement and in the best interests of public safety.'
Comment: Except when there are lockdown protests, because then the police are heavy handed and are dishing out fines without hesitation.
Ms Patel's direct conversation with Chief Constable Marsh raised eyebrows as individual forces are independent of Whitehall and are held to account by locally elected police and crime commissioners.
Comment: Regional governance has been subsumed by the centralized kakistocracy: Manchester mayor rejects UK govts 'experimental lockdown that own advisors don't think will work'
However, many senior police officers believe an integral part of their job is to facilitate protests in a democratic society.
Comment: It should now be clear to all that countries throughout Europe are no longer democratic.
One source told The Times: 'This is going to cause a lot of trouble. People are going to be extremely angry and there are concerns they'll protest the fact they can't protest.'
Barrister Adam Wagner understands the government wants to discourage marches but notes that if they were expressly banned it could breach human rights.
A Home Office spokesman told the publication: 'The right to peaceful protest is one of the cornerstones of our democracy. In these unprecedented circumstances, any gathering risks spreading the dis- ease, leading to more deaths, so it is vital we all play our part in controlling the virus.
'People must follow the rules on meeting with others, which apply to all gatherings and therefore protests too.'
Comment: As with the other new powers the government have granted themselves, unless there is significant pushback, it's unlikely these new 'rules' - because they're not lawful - will not be repealed anytime soon.
With the above in mind, former senior judge, Lord Sumption, gave an overview of the criminality of the government in the following talk: