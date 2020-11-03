© REUTERS/Costas Baltas



Greece has imposed severe lockdowns in the city of Thessaloniki and province of Serres, starting from 6am local time on Tuesday, in a bid to curb a second wave of Covid-19 infections.The government is also expanding night-time curfews both in the newly locked-down areas and some of the other most populous parts of the country, while bars, restaurants, museums, and theaters are being shut for a month.Swathes of northern Greece are now classed as "increased risk" for coronavirus transmission under a new tier system outlining a range of restrictions.The tough new measures come after coronavirus prevalence slowly rose throughout the country during October,compared to the rest of Europe after Athens brought in a swift national lockdown early on., depending on the rate of infection."We are preparing for the worst-case scenario," said government spokesman Stelios Petsas, "We are taking these measures early so that we can have a more optimistic December."On Monday Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias visited Thessaloniki, where some 1,300 new cases were registered at the weekend. "The government rang a lot of alarm bells early, but some did not listen," he added.