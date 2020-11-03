trump
© REUTERS / Carlos Barria
Dr. Bandy X. Lee, who has evaluated the mental state of Donald Trump on CNN and MSNBC, is defending herself against shocked critics after bizarrely comparing and contracting Adolf Hitler and the president.

"Donald Trump is not an Adolf Hitler," Lee announced on Monday through Twitter, then diving into a rant where she seemingly argued the infamous dictator is more "competent" than Trump.

"At least Hitler improved the daily life of his followers, had discipline, and required more of himself to gain the respect of his followers. Even with the same pathology, there are varying degrees of competence."

After a wave of criticism, Lee deleted her tweet and then defended herself by saying she was not actually arguing that Hitler is "better" than Trump.


"I see this message has upset people, but it is [a] comment not on better or worse but competence," she wrote. "Please try to read dispassionately. I have stated several times that Donald Trump is not unique, and neither is Hitler. It is power placed in their hands that is unique."

She later argued that while one is not better than the other, "low competence can translate to greater dangerousness."

Few have bought into the defense, however, with Trump supporters instead chalking up the extreme opinion to a case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.


"The liberal left would actually prefer Hitler to Trump because he was more.. erm.. Disciplined. #TrumpDerangementSyndrome," comedian Abi Roberts tweeted.

"Hall of fame material here, folks," Washington Examiner's Becket Adams added.

Lee has continued to defend her tweet, which remains deleted, saying it was meant to show "how little Donald Trump believes he needs to do to retain his followership," rather than to minimize "Hitler's atrocities."

Lee has not only appeared on MSNBC and CNN, but also reportedly briefed members of the House and Senate in 2017 on the president's mental state. She stated last month that Trump is a sociopath who "delights in putting people in danger" and "meets criteria for a locked psychiatric facility."