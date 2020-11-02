More than 20 centimeters of snow accumulated from Saturday morning to Sunday evening in Huzhong district of the Daxinganling region of Heilongjiang province.
© Feng Hongwei
More than 20 centimeters of snow accumulated from Saturday morning to Sunday evening in Huzhong district of the Daxinganling region of Heilongjiang province.
Huzhong district in the Daxinganling region of Heilongjiang province, widely known as China's coldest town, received its heaviest snow of autumn so far over the weekend. The local meteorological bureau issued an orange alert on Sunday night.

It was the heaviest snow for the period over the past 10 years, the bureau said.

Accumulated snowfall had reached more than 20 centimeters from Saturday morning to Sunday evening, when it stopped snowing.



Huzhong district in the Daxinganling region of Heilongjiang
© Feng Hongwei
Huzhong district in the Daxinganling region of Heilongjiang
The snow has adversely affected traffic in the region, with intercity buses suspending operations.

Despite the inconvenience, the people of Huzhong got the chance to enjoy some marvelous natural scenery created by frozen rime. The frost on the trees turned the area into a dreamy landscape.

After the heavy snow, the frozen rime on trees turned Huzhong district into a dreamy landscape.
© Feng Hongwei
After the heavy snow, the frozen rime on trees turned Huzhong district into a dreamy landscape.
A snowplow clears a street in Huzhong district in the Daxinganling region of Heilongjiang province.
© Feng Hongwei
A snowplow clears a street in Huzhong district in the Daxinganling region of Heilongjiang province.