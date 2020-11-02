© Feng Hongwei



Huzhong district in the Daxinganling region of Heilongjiang province, widely known as China's coldest town, received its heaviest snow of autumn so far over the weekend. The local meteorological bureau issued an orange alert on Sunday night.from Saturday morning to Sunday evening, when it stopped snowing.The snow has adversely affected traffic in the region, with intercity buses suspending operations.Despite the inconvenience, the people of Huzhong got the chance to enjoy some marvelous natural scenery created by frozen rime. The frost on the trees turned the area into a dreamy landscape.