On October 30, "very cold weather was established" in north Siberia, reports hmn.ru. Unusually chilly lows of -20C (-4F) were suffered in Salekhard which resulted in hard frosts. Even during the day, highs in the region only climbed to -12C (10.4F) — readings that are some 16C below the seasonal average.
"The temperature was even lower in the east of Siberia," continues the hmn.ru article. And after a belated start to fall, it appears the season has now been skipped altogether. In Norilsk, for example, thermometers approached bone-chilling lows of -30C (-22F) — numbers not out of place in the depths of winter.
In addition to the cold, approximately 80% of the transcontinental nation is buried under early season snow — a feat rarely achieved this early in the season (Oct 29) since records began in 1998, and one particularly impressive given the far-west's lingering warm setup (a phenomenon driven by the positioning of the jet stream, not a trace gas in the atmosphere).
Looking at data from Rutger's Global Snow Lab (shown below), the pack also descends as far south as China, and as far west as Scandinavia:
This impressive cover has contributed to the Northern Hemisphere, as a whole, experiencing a record-breaking snowy start to the season:
North America's October Snow Cover is now the Highest in Recorded History: the new "Hockey Stick"Record early season snow ACROSS AN ENTIRE HEMISPHERE doesn't fit the AGW narrative, it simply shouldn't be happening in a warming world, and that's exactly why this news won't be covered by the mainstream media.
In addition, multiple datasets reveal the Northern Hemisphere, as a whole, is also experiencing a record-early snowpack, increasing the trend observed in recent years.
I'm sick of the lies. Lies made a thousands times worse by the climatic reality that is actually fast-barreling towards us: the COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow.
Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we're entering a 'full-blown' Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as "the weakest of the past 200 years", with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
Furthermore, we can't ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.