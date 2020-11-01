© Mandel Ngan / AFP
US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 31, 2020.
President Donald Trump addressed tens of thousands of supporters at a rally on Saturday evening, Oct. 31, in Butler, Pennsylvania, ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.
Attendance was 57,000, according to
the Secret Service.
© Jeff Swensen/Getty Images
Trump is crossing the crucial state of Pennsylvania in the last few days of campaigning before Americans go to the polls on November 3rd to vote.
© Sebastian Gorka DrG/Twitter
A crowd estimated at 57,000 turned out to hear Trump in Butler, PA
© AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
People wearing hardhats make their way to viewing area at the Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport before a campaign stop for President Donald Trump, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Butler, Pa.
It was his third rally of the day in the Keystone State, after rallies in Newtown and Reading — and he continued to another rally in Montoursville afterwards.
