President Donald Trump addressed tens of thousands of supporters at a rally on Saturday evening, Oct. 31, in Butler, Pennsylvania, ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.Attendance was 57,000, according to the Secret Service.It was his third rally of the day in the Keystone State, after rallies in Newtown and Reading — and he continued to another rally in Montoursville afterwards.