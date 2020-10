I understand readers' frustration that we didn't provide a more precise description of the official. But we felt strongly that a broader categorization was necessary to protect the author from reprisal, and that concern has been borne out by the president's reaction to the essay. The term we chose, senior administration official, is used in Washington by both journalists and government officials to describe positions in the upper echelon of an administration, such as the one held by this writer.

The true story behind the New York Times's 2018 anonymous opinion article is exceptionally sleazy.Indeed, based on what we know now, everyone involved in this sad episode comes across as remarkably unethical, most especially the op-ed's author, former Department of Homeland Security employee Miles Taylor.New York Times Deputy Editorial Page Editor James Dao at the time defended the paper's characterization of Taylor's role in the Trump administration, saying [ emphasis added ]:The New York Times knew what it was doing when it presented the author of the essay as a "senior official."This poses a separate problem that is unique to the New York Times.And Taylor himself is complicit in misleading the public.Next, in the long litany of everything that is rotten about this episode, is the fact that Taylor silently stood by as former National Security Council official Victoria Coates took all the heat for his op-ed, including her eventual demotion and reassignment to the Department of Energy.Then, there is the moment that Taylor made fools of his alleged friends at Republican Voters Against Trump, including when he said nothing when the group's co-founder, Sarah Longwell , declared on social media, "People should stop paying attention to 'Anonymous' and focus on the Trump officials who are willing to put themselves out there publicly with [Republican Voters Against Trump]. Like [Miles Taylor]."But really, from allowing innocent parties to take the blame for his handiwork to abusing his own allies, this is straight-up sociopathic behavior from Taylor — and all with the blessing and sponsorship of the New York Times.