Miles Taylor, a former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official, revealed on Wednesday that he was the anonymous author behind a New York Times op-ed and subsequent book criticizing President Trump's character from the perspective of a staffer inside the administration."I witnessed Trump's inability to do his job over the course of two-and-a-half years. Everyone saw it, though most were hesitant to speak up for fear of reprisals," Taylor, who left the administration last year, wrote in a Medium post "So when I left the Administration I wrote A Warning, a character study of the current Commander in Chief and a caution to voters that it wasn't as bad as it looked inside the Trump Administration — it was worse," he continued.Taylor's criticisms on Wednesday largely focused on Trump's character and treatment of the country's institutions, however, and he urged other Republicans to join him in speaking out.The White House pledged to look into the person's identity to attempt to root them out while top administration officials distanced themselves from the opinion piece. The anonymous individual faded back into obscurity until late last year, when they published a book titled "A Warning.""Much has been made of the fact that these writings were published anonymously," Taylor wrote Wednesday. "The decision wasn't easy, I wrestled with it, and I understand why some people consider it questionable to levy such serious charges against a sitting President under the cover of anonymity."Taylor had denied in August that he was the anonymous official."This low-level, disgruntled former staffer is a liar and a coward who chose anonymity over action and leaking over leading," press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement, calling it "appalling a low-ranking official would be granted anonymity and it is clear the New York Times is doing the bidding of Never-Trumpers and Democrats.""What an absolute loser," tweeted Ben Williamson, a top aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows