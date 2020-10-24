© Big White Ski Resort



Snow enthusiasts rejoice; Big White Ski Resort has received 21 centimeters (8.2 inches) of powder in the past 24 hours."When it snows in October, everyone gets excited... the phones ring, people wax their boards and skis, and everybody gets pumped for the season," said Big White Ski Resort Ltd senior vice president, Michael Ballingall.The resort is scheduled to open for the season on Nov. 26.Throughout the winter season, Big White sees on average, 750 centimeters of snowfall.