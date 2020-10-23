© KB GS RAS



The Bezymianny volcano in Russia's far eastern Kamchatka peninsula erupted on Thursday and sent a column of ash high into the sky.The eruption was captured by a surveillance camera from a nearby seismic station.Bezymianny is one of 29 active volcanos in Kamchatka. It stands 2,800 metres (9,186 feet) above sea level.The latest eruption of the volcano occurred in March 2019.Credit: Kamchatka Branch of Geophysical Survey of Russian Academy of Sciences