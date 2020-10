© Rafig Maqbool/AP/Twitter/fhzadran/KJN



"The belief that says violence must escalate to win concessions at the negotiating table is very risky. Such an approach can undermine the peace process and repeats past miscalculations by Afghan leaders.



"We must adhere to the letter and spirit of what was negotiated and the recent understanding. They provide a path to minimizing Afghan loss of life and protecting an historic opportunity for peace which must not be missed. I urge strict adherence to all articles of the U.S.-Taliban Agreement and U.S.-Afghanistan Joint Declaration. Sides should not neglect the commitment to gradually reduce violence."

U.S. envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad warned on October 18 after a car bomb killed 14 people in Ghor in central Afghanistan that continued high levels of violence in the country could threaten the peace process.Khalilzad said in a series of tweets that violence has "stalked" Afghans for far too long and the "tragedy" in Ghor, where the car bomb was set off outside a police headquarters, is the most recent example. Khalilzadviolence remains "distressingly high" despite the recent reaffirmation of the need for substantial reduction.U.S. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus retweeted Khalilzad's tweets and, saying the"The Afghan people want peace," Ortagus said on Twitter. "Full adherence to the U.S.-Taliban Agreement & the U.S.-Afghanistan Joint Declaration is critical to advancing the peace process."Khalilzad"unfounded charges of violations and inflammatory rhetoric," saying they "do not advance peace."Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian saidDr. Omar Lalzad, director of Ghor Central Hospital,thatthe latest act of deadly violence in the war-torn country.The Ghor police chief told RFE/RL thatThe governor's office in Ghor said in a statement that the Taliban were behind the blast. A Taliban spokesman in the region told RFE/RL he could not immediately confirm if the militant organization was behind the attack.The bomb blast comes as Taliban and Afghan government negotiators are meeting in the Qatari capital, Doha, to negotiate an end to 19 years of war in the country.The Taliban has refused to observe a nationwide cease-fire despite the ongoing peace talks, which kicked off on September 12. The two sides have carried out several deadly attacks against each other since peace talks got under way last month.The U.S. military had been conducting air strikes in support of Afghan forces that were attempting to repel a Taliban offensive in Helmand Province, which threatened to derail efforts to end Afghanistan's war.The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan has documented more than 1,280 Afghan civilian deaths during the first half of 2020 -- mainly as a result of fighting between Afghan government forces and Taliban militants.