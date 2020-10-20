© Getty Images/Drew Angerer; REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Donald Trump has compared Rep. Adam Schiff's claim that Hunter Biden's alleged leaked emails are part of a Russian disinformation plot to Hillary Clinton calling Democrat Tulsi Gabbard a "Russian asset" similarly without evidence.The leaks were published by the New York Post last week."It's just crazy," Trump said of the theory, referring to the Democratic congressman as "Shifty Schiff" and a "sick" man, who was purposefully obfuscating the issue."Thank god we have John Ratcliffe," Trump added, pointing out that the director of national intelligence refuted the speculation on Monday.The president recalled similar accusations made by his failed 2016 rival Hillary Clinton, who previously implied that the Green Party's former nominee Jill Stein and Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard were "Russian assets."The speculation on foreign involvement in the Biden email leaks began last Wednesday after the Post published a series of bombshell reports implying that former Vice President Joe Biden might have been involved in his son's personal business dealings abroad, which he has always denied.