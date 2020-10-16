© Dustin Graham



A huge waterspout was spotted on the Lake Superior in Batchawana, Ontario, on October 13.Dustin Graham recorded the video that showed the spinning waterspout quickly approaching his house, bringing lightning flashes and strong wind."That's crazy looking," a man's voice can be heard saying in the video.Graham also told Storyful that the waterspout had brought damages including "trees down, table smashed and carport ripped up."According to a local media report, Environment Canada confirmed reports of waterspouts on Lake Superior at the time.Credit: Dustin Graham via Storyful