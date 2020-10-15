Ice Cube, Donald Trump
© Rick Kern/WireImage
Fans of the iconic rapper Ice Cube were outraged on Wednesday after a top Trump campaign adviser tweeted that the notoriously anti-Trump musician was working with the administration.

Katrina Pierson let the cat out of the bag in a tweet thanking Ice Cube, whose real name is O'Shea Jackson, for his contribution to the campaign's "platinum plan," a set of policies meant to help the black community prosper.

"Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan," Pierson tweeted.


"Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading!" she added.

Ice Cube confirmed that he had spoken with the Trump campaign about his plan, called the Contract with a Black America.

"Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we'll address the CWBA after the election," Ice Cube tweeted.


"Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA," he added.

'They used your blackness'

Although Ice Cube merely responded to a call from the Trump administration, many of his fans took to social media to excoriate him for it, while many falsely accused him of endorsing the president's re-election campaign.

"You see what they did homie? They used your blackness as a political ploy to siphon black votes," said one user to Ice Cube.

"Who is Ice Cube fooling. He was a Trump supporter all along. They hear money and that's all they go for," said actress Conchita Leeflang.

"Ice Cube is working with a president who is beloved by actual Nazis, Klansmen and every other major white supremacist group," claimed activist director Payman Benz.

"So Ice Cube confirms that he's working with a white supremacist. Got it," said sportscaster Chris Williamson.

"Shame on Ice Cube and any of you who are allowing yourselves to be led by him. He isn't bucking the system, he's working his way into it for his own personal gain," said TV hair dresser Elgin Charles.

"Donald Trump doesn't give AF about Black people; yet, some of you are all too willing to shuck & jive for him," he added.

Although Jackson has been venomously vocal against Trump and his policies, he has also publicly questioned whether Democratic policies and politicians have been good for the black community.

