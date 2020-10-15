Darwin has recorded its highest daily rainfall for October in 79 years as more than a metre of rain pelted down on the city.It's given the Northern Territory a flying start to the wet season,, the Bureau of Meteorology says."The heavens opened in Darwin," senior meteorologist Sally Cutter said."It's been a dramatic contrast to the past two wet seasons, which were much drier."Darwin airport received 113mm of rain.The previous highest daily rainfall for October was recorded in 1969 with 95.5mm.The bureau said the rain came from multiple lines of storms consistent with La Nina conditions, which typically increases early wet season rains in the Top End.The average total rain for Darwin during the wet season is 1676.1mm and the highest wet season rainfall recorded was 2918.4mm.This is about 1.7 times higher than average and was recorded during the last significant La Nina event in 2010-11.Australian Associated Press