Amy Coney Barrett has eloquently defended herself through the Senate confirmation hearings this morning. But as Dems grew increasingly vicious, she was forced to turn to desperate measures."Looks like Booker's blasting off again!" he shouted as he jumped through the wall like the Kool-Aid Man in an attempt to escape the burning.Senator Mazie Hirono made a loud hissing noise and growled at the cross. Her head began to turn around and around like a demonic owl. Then, she vomited pea soup.