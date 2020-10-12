Resorts are reporting up to 30cm (a foot) of snow has fallen, in some cases right down to the base of the slopes.
For many this is the third significant snowfall in the past fortnight following falls of up to 70cm at the end of September, and another smaller snowfall about a week ago.
WOW... This is the view of the very deep #snowfall this morning 11th October in Secenda, #Italian alps at 2000m elevation! Video by 📸 Sofie Secenda Cabin Via rede Meteo Amatori #severeweather #WinterIsComing ❄️ pic.twitter.com/cF2UWCTlYC— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) October 11, 2020
Nevica bene sul Trentino Alto Adige sopra i 1000m rifugio Roda di Vael poco fa' pic.twitter.com/YCqqg556TK— Danilo Mattedi (@danilomattedi) October 11, 2020
The French ski season is due to begin this coming weekend with the opening of the glacier ski areas above Les 2 Alpes (for a fortnight initially) and Tignes.