WOW... This is the view of the very deep #snowfall this morning 11th October in Secenda, #Italian alps at 2000m elevation! Video by 📸 Sofie Secenda Cabin Via rede Meteo Amatori #severeweather #WinterIsComing ❄️ pic.twitter.com/cF2UWCTlYC — WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) October 11, 2020

Nevica bene sul Trentino Alto Adige sopra i 1000m rifugio Roda di Vael poco fa' pic.twitter.com/YCqqg556TK — Danilo Mattedi (@danilomattedi) October 11, 2020

Ski areas in the Alps, Dolomites and Pyrenees have beenSome of the heaviest falls today have been reported in Austria with the Dachstein Glacier posting the image above of a staff worker taking a break after shovelling. The images top and below are from nearby Schladming.Around 15 glacier ski areas are already open in the Alps in Austria, Italy and Switzerland.The French ski season is due to begin this coming weekend with the opening of the glacier ski areas above Les 2 Alpes (for a fortnight initially) and Tignes.